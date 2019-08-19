Young man attacked and suffers facial injuries in Halifax street mugging

A man was attacked and had money stolen from him by three men during a Halifax street mugging.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery on Saturday August 17 in Halifax.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery in Halifax

At around 5.25am, three suspects approached the victim, an 18-year-old man, on Manor Heath Road and made demands for money.

They assaulted him, causing him facial injuries, before making off with a small quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Spate of house burglaries across Calderdale sees neighbourhood police teams issue warning

The suspects then made off in the direction of Linden Road.

The suspects were three males, described as being in their late teens. One was wearing a black t-shirt and had short dark hair.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw three males acting suspiciously in the area to contact police.

READ MORE: Caught on camera - Police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to these people

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV covering the area which may be able to assist.

Anyone with information should contact Calderdale CID on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13190420007.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.