Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Halifax car crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car at the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday February 24 at around 8:10am on Ovenden Road, near to the junction of Shay Lane.

A red Ford Fiesta and a bicycle were involved in the incident.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 501 of February 24.

Information can also be given using the 101 LiveChat facility at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

