Head teachers predict exciting times ahead in new multi-million pound schools

The head teachers at two new multi-million pound schools are looking forward to moving into their new home.

The £8.6m investment at Copley Primary School and Moorside Community Primary School in Ovenden, will see the creation of brand new, modern facilities including new sports areas equipped for football, hockey, netball and basketball.

Nan Oldfield, Headteacher of Copley Primary School, said: “The new term begins with our move into the new build, marking a brand new phase for the children and staff of Copley School.

"The facilities now taking shape after so many months of planning and designing are just fantastic.

"The first day we welcome the children into the new build will be a very special one.

"The exciting redevelopment starting in September, of the park and play area on the old school site will also be such a welcome facility for the village community.

"The children have been involved in this redesign and cannot wait for it also to be completed.”

When complete, the new school buildings will provide a state-of-the-art home for more than 500 Halifax pupils. Construction is on track to complete in time for the new academic year.

Dani Worthington, Headteacher of Moorside Community Primary School, said: “The children and staff at Moorside Community Primary School are very excited about returning to school in September and moving into their new facilities.

"We are very grateful to the local authority for their investment in Moorside.

"On 21 July we held a ‘goodbye to the old Moorside’ event which was attended by hundreds of past pupils and was an emotional time for many seeing the old building for one last time.

"As a community school we also look forward to sharing the benefits of our new facilities with the local community and being able to provide the children with an exciting and engaging learning environment that they can be proud of.”

