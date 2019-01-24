These are the top ten Calderdale schools for Attainment 8 in latest league tables

These are the top ten schools for Attainment 8 in the borough. Attainment 8 looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and Maths, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here

1. The Crossley Heath School The Crossley Heath School - 73.5

2. North Halifax Grammar School The North Halifax Grammar School - 66.7

3. Calder High School Calder High School, The Calder Learning Trust - 51.8

4. Trinity Academy Trinity Academy, Halifax - 51.4

