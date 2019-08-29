Elland dad-of-two tragically dies from injuries suffered in bike crash

A father-of-two from Elland who was in a coma after a bike crash has sadly died from his injuries.

Cyclist Darren Speight, 41, lived in Elland and was almost home from a training ride when the crash happened on Lower Edge Road last Sunday August 4.

His bicycle and a motorbike collided and Darren’s bike then hit parked car.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was in a coma in Leeds General Infirmary.

However his 3RT Cycling Club in Brighouse have posted a message on Twitter about his sad death.

Th team said: "Everyone at 3RT is heartbroken at the tragic passing of Darren Speight.

"The injuries sustained during his crash proved too much, as he passed peacefully yesterday evening.

"We will continue to support his family and honour his memory as he will forever be a member of 3RT.

Chris Iredale, one of Darren’s close friends and fellow member of 3RT Cycling Club in Brighouse said Darren had a 'heart of gold.

“He is always the first to help anyone out and always puts other people first," he said.

A fundraising page to support self-employed flooring contractor Darren and his two daughters - 11-year-old Mia and 13-year-old Millie - was crated and already raised over £18,000.

Darren took part in many fundraising activities for various charities, including a ride for Overgate Hospice and a ride which involved sleeping rough for homeless charity Happy Days.

To donate to the collection for Darren, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3rtdaz, Fundraising events are also being planned.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the accident, which happened at around 10.23pm on Sunday, August 4, to call them on 101.