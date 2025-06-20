999 training: Why you might see police and firefighters in Calderdale village today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:23 BST
People may spot emergency vehicles in a Calderdale village today.

A multi-agency training exercise is taking place in Luddenden Foot this morning.

Mytholmroyd Fire Station has posted: “This morning, we are carrying out a multi-agency training exercise at Fair Lea Recycling, Luddenden Foot.

"Please don't be alarmed if you see an increased emergency service presence in the area.”

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

For free fire safety advice or to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

