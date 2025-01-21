Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chemical spill forced the closure of a Halifax road and saw a large number of emergency crews scrambled.

As reported earlier, police, fire and ambulance vehicles have been on Water Lane, between Shay Syke and Siddal New Road, close to Stoney Royd Cemetery this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says their teams were called at 2.19pm to reports of a chemical spillage.

"We sent one crew from Halifax, plus our DIM Unit (Detection, identification, and monitoring unit),” they said.

Crews using breathing apparatus assessed the situation and there was no risk to the public, they added.

The area has now been handed back to the landowners and crews are leaving.