Fire engines in Todmorden: Blaze engulfs half of three-storey Calderdale building
Crews were called to tackle a fire in Todmorden last night.
The flames engulfed half of the three-storey commercial remises on Halifax Road.
A team from Todmorden Fire Station were called at 7.10pm and they were assisted by crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fan was needed to clear smoke from the building.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.
For fire safety advice and information about how to book a free home fire safety check, visit https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/