Crews were called to tackle a fire in Todmorden last night.

The flames engulfed half of the three-storey commercial remises on Halifax Road.

A team from Todmorden Fire Station were called at 7.10pm and they were assisted by crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fan was needed to clear smoke from the building.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

For fire safety advice and information about how to book a free home fire safety check, visit https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/