Fire in Halifax: Dozens of firefighters scrambled to house blaze in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Aug 2024, 13:03 BST
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Halifax this morning.

Teams from Halifax, Illingworth and Odsal fire stations were deployed to the blaze at a two-storey mid terraced property on Blackwood Grove, off Battinson Road, at 10.30am.

They said the fire was in the bathroom of the house.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters from three stations were called

Smoke detectors were fitted and alerted the occupants.

For free fire safety advice and to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

