Fire in Ripponden: Firefighters from three stations battle house blaze in Ripponden this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:23 BST

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Ripponden.

Teams from three Calderdale fire stations were deployed to the blaze in a bedroom of a home on Smith Lane, Ripponden at 6.11am this morning (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said: “Bedroom 100 per cent involved and spread to 30 per cent of roof which lead to part of the roof collapsing.

"Two hose reels and four breathing apparatus used. Fire investigation officer also attended.

Appliances from Halifax, Mytholmroyd and Rastrick attended.”

For a fire safety advice or how to book a home safety check visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

