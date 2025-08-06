Firefighters called out to report of fire in Brighouse town centre
Firefighters were called out to reports of a fire on Commercial Street in Brighouse this morning.
The call came at around 11.38am to reports of a fire, which was believed to have been at the Mexi Bean Express outlet in the town centre, but the fire service say the fire had been put on prior to the crew arriving on scene.
