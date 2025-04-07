Firefighters rescued casualty trapped in car after crash on busy Halifax road
Firefighters freed a person trapped in a car after a crash on a busy Calderdale road over the weekend.
Crews from Illingworth and Halifax fire stations were deployed to the accident at Stump Cross on Saturday (April 5) at 9am.
One hybrid car was involved in a collision and one casualty was trapped.
The casualty was extricated by fire service personnel and left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The vehicle was checked and left in hands of West Yorkshire Police for recovery.