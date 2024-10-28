Halifax incident: Police appeal for witnesses after teenager suffers serious injuries in fail to stop collision
The collision happened on Raw Lane, Illingworth at 7.15pm on Wednesday (October 23).
The 14-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road when the vehicle turned left onto Raw Lane from Keighley Road.
The vehicle collided with the male, causing injuries including a broken arm, and failed to stop at the scene.
It is thought the vehicle involved was possibly a black Range Rover.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of the vehicle to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1628 of 25/10.