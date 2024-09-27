Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Halifax residents are experiencing low pressure or no water after a burst pipe on Boothtown Road (HX3).

Yorkshire Water say: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area. We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

