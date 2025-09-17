Hebden Bridge fire: Fire service called to reports of a garage fire spread to adjoining property

Firefighters were called to an incident in Hebden Bridge yesterday (Tuesday).

Fire engines were deployed to reports of a garage fire spread to adjoining domestic property on Pennine View at 3.03pm.

The garage was 100 per cent involved in fire.

Fire service.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four breathing apparatus, three hose reels and a high powered fan used to extinguish the fire.

"No persons involved.

"Fire Investigation in progress to ascertain cause of fire.

"Crew from Littleborough also attended.”

