Bus between Halifax and Huddersfield to divert for 10 months for works to take place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A bus that runs between Halifax and Huddersfield is having to divert for 10 months as roadworks take place.

Yew Tree Road is expected to be closed until June 30.

The public notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that the Council of the Borough of Kirklees by reason of works proposed to be carried out on or near the road intends not less than seven days from the date of this Notice to make an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in that length of Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield from its junction with Halifax Road to a point approximately outside property no.119 Yew Tree Road.”

Yew Tree Road is expected to be closed until June 30.

A Team Pennine bus service between Halifax and Huddersfield will be diverting during the closure.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to a road closure at Yew Tree Road, the 343 will be diverting for approximately 10 months

“Stop missed: Yew Tree Road Halifax Road.

“Alternative stop: Yew Tree Road Birchington Drive.

“The timetable will remain the same and please allow extra time for your travel.”

The diversion route is as follows:

Towards Halifax: from Wetherhill Road, right onto Yew Tree Road, then right onto Birchington Drive, left onto Birchington Avenue, left onto Halifax Road, right onto Yew Tree Road and back to normal route

Towards Huddersfeld: from Yew Tree Road, left onto Halifax Road, right onto Birchington Avenue, right onto Birchington Drive, left onto Yew Tree Road and then back to normal route

