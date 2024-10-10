Hebden Bridge rescue: Firefighters and specialist unit rescued a person stuck 35 feet down a banking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person stuck 35 feet down a banking in Hebden Bridge yesterday (Wednesday).

Firefighters from two stations along with a technical rescue unit were called to help the person on Hudson Mill Road, Hebden Bridge at 7.41pm.

On arrival, crews found the casualty had managed to make their way towards the nearby track whereby attending crews could get them onto a stretcher in order to get them to safety, and into the awaiting ambulance.