Investigation launched after house blaze in Calderdale village
An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in a Calderdale village.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at St Johns Close in Rishworth at 2.55am yesterday.
When they arrived and saw the size of the fire, more crews were requested so that at the peak of the blaze, five crews were there along with an aerial ladder.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a derelict property and crews extinguished the fire using large jets and handheld jets.”