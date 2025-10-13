Investigation launched after house blaze in Calderdale village

An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in a Calderdale village.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the blaze at St Johns Close in Rishworth at 2.55am yesterday.

When they arrived and saw the size of the fire, more crews were requested so that at the peak of the blaze, five crews were there along with an aerial ladder.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a derelict property and crews extinguished the fire using large jets and handheld jets.”