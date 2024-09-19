M62 reopens after police deal with incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M62 was closed in both directions at Birstall and Gildersome this afternoon as police dealt with an incident.
West Yorkshire Police advised motorists to find an alternative route until the issue was resolved.
The closure was at Junction 27 of the motorway but the road is now open again.
