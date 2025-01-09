Ovenden accident: Two people hurt and Halifax road shut for three hours after crash

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:41 GMT
Police have revealed more details about a crash in Halifax last night.

Two people were hurt in accident involving two cars on Ovenden Road in Ovenden which happened shortly before 7.25pm.

The drivers of both cars – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital.

The road was shut in both directions while police investigated.

The accident happened last night

It was reopened just before 11pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the collision are continuing today.

"Anybody who saw the collision or has dashcam footage and hasn’t already spoken to officers is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1414 of January 8 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.”

