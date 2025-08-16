Police appeal for information after collision in Northowram that left elderly woman hospitalised

Police tape

Police are appealing for information after a collision believed to have involved an elderly pedestrian and three males on bicycles which took place in Northowram earlier this week.

The collision happened on Northowram Green, at around 5.05pm on Tuesday.

The elderly lady suffered serious head and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The three young males did stop at the scene but left before any details could be obtained. Enquiries are ongoing to try to trace the males involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1422 of 12 August.