Rescue operation carried out at Rake Bank in Halifax last night
A rescue was carried out by emergency services at a ledge on Rake Bank in Halifax last night.
The fire brigade was called at around 7.40pm yesterday to Rake Bank in Mixenden to help the person stuck there, with the rescue also attended by incident response units, police and technical rescue teams.
The fire service would not disclose the identity of the person rescued but said the rescue took around two hours and the individual was not injured in the incident.