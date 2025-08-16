Siddal fire: Video shows huge plumes of smoke coming from fire in part of Halifax as firefighters scrambled to the scene

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 19:58 BST
Huge plumes of black smoke have been spotted coming from a fire in part of Halifax.

The blaze is understood to be at a building in Siddal but, as this video shows, the smoke can be seen for miles around.

Most Popular

The fire is thought to have broken out in the Phoebe Lane area sometime between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Firefighters have been deployed to tackle the flames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The smoke from the fire in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinsonplaceholder image
The smoke from the fire in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinson

One of the ward councillors for the area Councillor Joe Thompson has posted: “We are aware of the ongoing fire in Siddal.

"Emergency Services are on site and emergency planning at the council have been made aware.

"Please stay safe and we hope it can be brought under control swiftly.”

The fire is the second in Halifax today, coming after a blaze shut Market Street in the town centre for several hours this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The smoke from the blaze in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinsonplaceholder image
The smoke from the blaze in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinson

Then, black smoke could be seen billowing from the first floor of the building where Franklyns Jewellers and Goldsmiths is based.

Richard and Nicky Franklyn, who run the business, say no one was hurt by the blaze but it has “created devastation” in the shop.

placeholder image
Read More
Fire in Halifax town centre: Message from Halifax jewellers after blaze 'creates...

A post on Franklyns Jewellers social media says: “As you may have heard, Franklyns Jewellers has had a fire, which has created devastation in the shop.

Smoke from the fire in Siddalplaceholder image
Smoke from the fire in Siddal

"Everybody is safe and well, there have been no casualties.

"The majority of customers repairs are all intact and locked in our safes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For security reasons, we are working through everything. As soon as we are able to arrange collection, we will contact you.

"At the moment we have no telephone or computer access. This will be rectified as a matter of priority.

"Thank you for your patience at this time.”

We will update our coverage of the Siddal fire when we have more details officially confirmed.

Related topics:HalifaxEmergency services
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice