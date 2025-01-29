Sowerby Bridge incident: Chemical spill shut road as residents advised to keep windows and doors closed
A Sowerby Bridge road was closed this afternoon (Wednesday) due to reports of a chemical spill.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service investigated the incident at Holmes Road.
Sowerby Bridge Household Waste Recycling Centre was previously closed due to the cordon but it has now reopened.
The material was identified as a non-hazardous plastic.
The fire service has advised residents to keep windows and doors closed while the chemical is being investigated.
