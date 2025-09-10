Todmorden fire: Calderdale road to remain shut for rest of the day as fire crews continue to deal with blaze
Part of Bacup Road in Todmorden remains closed as fire crews continue to deal with a blaze at a commercial building.
Five fire engines are in attendance and a section of the road will remain closed for the rest of today.
People are being urged to avoid the area while crews and partner agencies continue their work.
The fire was reported at 1.23am yesterday (Tuesday).
According to AA traffic reports, the A681 Bacup Road is shut in both directions between Moorside Crescent and Watty Terrace.