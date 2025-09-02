What happened in Sowerby Bridge: Man dies and another is arrested after disturbance at address in Sowerby Bridge

A man has died and another man has been arrested following a disturbance at an address in Sowerby Bridge.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to a property on Church View yesterday afternoon (Monday).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4.50pm yesterday, police were contacted by the ambulance service about a disturbance at an address in Church View, Sowerby Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and treated a man, who was in his fifties, at the scene.

“He was taken to hospital for further treatment, but sadly died a few hours later.

“A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.”

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating this incident and anyone with information or footage which may assist is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1324 of 1 September.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.