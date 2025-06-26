The force of the blast and fire which ensued look to have blown the front and the roof of the home on Coventry Street, off Spring Hall Grove.

As reported by the Courier, it happened in the early hours of this morning, with emergency services alerted just after midnight.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third has been treated for what police have described as minor injuries.

People living in 14 nearby houses were told to leave their homes because of the explosion.

Police had taped off Coventry Street, Spring Hall Grove and part of Spring Hall Lane this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Spring Hall Grove at 12.06am today to reports of an explosion.

They sent five crews plus its technical rescue and command unit.

Police and paramedics were also called and it is understood that an air ambulance was deployed.

Northern Gas Networks has shared: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to attend an explosion in the Spring Hall Lane area of Halifax at 12.30am.

“We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network."

We have also included photos of the police cordon and photos taken of the fire by Courier readers.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

1 . What has happened in Halifax: Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off The damage at the Halifax home Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . What has happened in Halifax: Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off The fire after the explosion in Coventry Street last night Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . What has happened in Halifax: Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off Spring Hall Lane closed by police Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

4 . What has happened in Halifax: Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off The force of the blast caused huge damage Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS Photo Sales