Bus passengers in Halifax will see diversions and stops missed as a road is closed in Halifax following an explosion.

Emergency services are currently at Spring Hall Lane following the incident on Coventry Street and the area has been sealed off.

Team Pennine have advised passengers of the 21 service that the route will divert and stops will be missed as the road is closed.

Team Pennine have shared: “Due to a police incident on Spring Hall Lane, The 21 service has been diverted inbound to Halifax.

“Stops missed: Highroad Well Spring Hall Lane, Spring Hall Place, Spring Hall Lane, Spring Hall Grove, Hanson Lane, Clay Pits Lane.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”