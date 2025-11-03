What is on fire in Halifax: Video as blaze shuts Halifax roads and causes huge plumes of black smoke
A fire at a Halifax business caused large plumes of black smoke which could be seen for miles around this afternoon.
The blaze is understood to have been at a tyre firm on Gibraltar Road and is thought to have broken out between 1pm and 2pm.
Firefighters shut Gibraltar Road and some other nearby routes while they were dealing with the flames.
There were several engines at the scene as well as police officers.
We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.
