Why are police in Halifax: Police block road as 999 crews scrambled to Halifax
A Halifax road is shut and several emergency teams have been called to Halifax.
Police, fire and ambulance vehicles have been reported on Water Lane, between Shay Syke and Siddal New Road, close to Stoney Royd Cemetery.
The road has been shut while they are there.
It is thought there were called sometime between 2pm and 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said fire and rescue teams are leading the response to an incident.
We will update this story with more details as we have had them confirmed,
