Why was there a helicopter in Elland: More details after air ambulance called to town

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An air ambulance was seen landing in Calderdale yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The helicopter was seen in the area of Victoria Road, Elland.

placeholder image
Read More
Why was there a helicopter in Elland: Air ambulance scrambled to Calderdale for ...

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed someone was taken to hospital in the air ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The helicopter was seen in the area of Victoria Road, Elland.placeholder image
The helicopter was seen in the area of Victoria Road, Elland.

The spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 7.28pm yesterday evening to report a person injured in fall on Victoria Road in Elland.

"An ambulance and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by air to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Related topics:CalderdaleYorkshire Ambulance ServiceLeeds General Infirmary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice