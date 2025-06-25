Why was there a helicopter in Elland: More details after air ambulance called to town

An air ambulance was seen landing in Calderdale yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The helicopter was seen in the area of Victoria Road, Elland.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed someone was taken to hospital in the air ambulance.

The spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 7.28pm yesterday evening to report a person injured in fall on Victoria Road in Elland.

"An ambulance and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by air to Leeds General Infirmary.”