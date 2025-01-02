Yorkshire Water: Calderdale residents left without water for second day in a row
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkshire Water says it is working to restore supplies to properties in Sowerby Bridge.
Their team were on site dealing with the problem at 1.15pm.
For some residents, this is the second time they have been without water in two days after a water main burst in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Many were left without water until late last night.
The Hollins Mill pub yesterday invited people to fill up water bottles there and Christ Church in Sowerby Bridge opened especially to offer hot drinks and a place for people to keep warm.
Of this latest issue, Yorkshire Water has said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.
"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.
"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”