Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, run by Geoff and Sue Mitchell, have been working on plans to redevelop and reopen the old station building for 17 years but they have been hit by a number of setbacks, including severe flooding and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the group are confident they can complete the project and welcome the first tenants within the next 12 months, after they were awarded £293,193 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in the third round of the Community Ownership Fund in March.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of volunteers will transform a derelict building at Mytholmroyd Station into a community centre that provides studio space for local artists, after they secured almost £300,000 of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff, chairman of the group, said the Grade II listed building has stood empty for 40 years but it will soon become a creative centre for Mytholmroyd and space on all three floors will be rented out to locals.

He added: “We are delighted to have secured this funding from the government after years of hard work.

“The building has become a sad sight since it was closed and boarded up, so we can’t wait to complete the renovation and reopen it for the people of Mytholmroyd.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re proud to have helped these dedicated volunteers secure the funding they need to bring their dream to life, after 17 years of hard work and perseverance.

The building in Mytholmroyd which is being redeveloped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be fantastic to see them transform this old station building into a community centre that can be enjoyed by local people.”

Opened in 1874 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway, the station building next to Platform 2 contained a booking hall, waiting rooms, a station master’s office and a ticket collector’s office.

But after it was closed and boarded up in 1984, the building fell into disrepair and was frequently targeted by vandals.

Since 2007, Mytholmroyd Station Partnership have been working on plans to redevelop and reopen it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail began the renovation and made the building structurally sound in 2018, after receiving contributions from Historic England and the Railway Heritage Trust.

It then offered a 25-year lease to Mytholmroyd Station Partnership.

The group set up a charitable incorporated organisation, called The Station Building, Mytholmroyd, which submitted the funding application to DLUHC.