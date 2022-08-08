Councillor David Kirton asked when weed treatments to the borough’s road surfaces would be implemented.

Many traffic junctions, roundabouts and central reservations on highways were seeing an “extreme massing” in many areas, covered with weeds and bushes sometimes nearly a metre high, said Coun Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Rastrick).

“This is all adding to making the borough look unkempt and a real mess in places.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale councillor David Kirton has called for more to be done to get rid of weeds around road junctions

“Just to add to that, it would have been beneficial if we’d have carried this treatment out in the dry spell, because it would have been more effective,” he said.

Responding to Coun Kirton’s question at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), the council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said she was not sure, if Coun Kirton was correct, why the treatment was not administered but would check.

She disagreed with his assertion that Calderdale was looking “unkempt.”

“I’m aware that it is normally done in spring when weeds are beginning to come through but I will make inquiries with our officers and I will come back to you about the weed treatment.

Overgrown hedges and bushes at the side of a road

“I hope very much our borough is not deemed to be unkempt and so on – I don’t think it is unkempt at all.

“I think we’ve got work to do, there are always issues,” she said.

Coun Kirton said he would suggest Coun Lynn took a good look at the greater Brighouse area.