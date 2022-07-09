‘Ambitious’ planning work on flooding project in Walsden

The village, one of the larger in Todmorden, has been badly flooded on many occasions, also severely affecting public transport, with Walsden Rail Station and homes around it among the first to feel the impact of severe weather.

Environment Agency area lead Paul Swales said modelling was at an advanced stage for the scheme and a further internal funding bid submitted.

If successful this would see the board working with United Utilities on how Ramsden Clough Reservoir above the village might be used to help reduce risk to Walsden.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walsden Rail Station. Picture: Google

Natural flood management options to complement hard engineering solutions were also being examined, said Mr Swales.

Members of Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board heard the strategic outline case for funding for the Walsden scheme has been approved and scope for delivering the outline business case agreed.

A project start-up meeting has taken place with a very ambitious programme for a preferred solution for Walsden to be agreed before the end of 2022, the board heard.

The reason for this is due to Network Rail being a major funding partner on this project and they have timescale restrictions which partners are aiming to meet.

The implementation of Natural Flood Management measures will play a “significant part” in the reduction of overland flows and represents an opportunity to incorporate environmental improvements within the scheme that could create new habitats.