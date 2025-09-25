Approved planning applications: 'Neglected' Calderdale village nursery building can be turned into flats
Calderdale Council has approved an application to convert and extend the premises at 181 Bramley Lane in Hipperholme into five apartments.
As reported by the Courier when the bid was made, the flats will consist of one one-bedroom, two two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms.
According to documents submitted with the application, the mid-to-late 20th-century building, formerly used as a nursery, is currently “vacant and deteriorating”.
"The building sits within a primarily residential area, with the notable exception of Hipperholme Grammar School, which lies directly opposite,” say the documents.
They also say: “The development aims to deliver high-quality apartments in an established residential setting, making effective use of previously developed land.”
They plan is to use traditional materials and “restrained detailing” to ensure compatibility with the broader architectural character of the area.
"Crucially, the scheme brings back into use a deteriorated site that currently detracts from the streetscape,” say the documents.
"The proposed conversion will enhance the visual setting of the listed Hipperholme Grammar School by replacing a neglected structure with a well-considered, high-quality intervention.”
Access would be via the existing entrance from Bramley Lane.
"The access and car park arrangement will be retained and adjusted slightly to accommodate the new residential use, with provision for parking and turning retained,” say the documents.
"The previous nursery use generated high peak-time traffic, particularly during school drop- off and pick-up,” they add.
"The residential use is expected to result in fewer vehicle movements, particularly during peak school hours.”