Around 250 Calderdale households could benefit from £3.2 million warm homes cash

Around 250 Calderdale households in areas where people are on the lowest incomes could benefit from £3.2 million which can be used to retrofit their homes.

They will help make their homes warmer, cheaper to heat, safer and more climate friendly, senior councillors heard.

They accepted the three-year funding pot of Government cash which could see grants of up to £30,000 per property given out to successful applicants.

Councillor Scott Patient. Photo: Jim Fitton

Householders in King Cross at Halifax, Todmorden and Cornholme are likely to be among those the grants will be promoted to, said Calderdale Council Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient.

Council Cabinet members were told the grant will be available for households in the pre-qualifying top two deciles of multiple deprivation, and all other private households across the borough that have a combined household income of less than £36,000 per year.

Average grants of £30,000 per property will be available, capped at 50 per cent for “fabric first” works to the external envelope of the property including such as insulation, draught proofing, ventilation and smart heating controls.

The other 50 per cent is available for low carbon heating works such as heat pumps, councillors heard.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said in Calderdale around 900 homes have previously been upgraded through similar schemes.

New grants would, he said, “improve the thermal comfort for residents on the lowest incomes and protect them against possible future rises with the price of energy.

“Residents will also benefit from improved ventilation and low carbon hating, helping our climate energy work, helping reduce the risk to health known to be caused by condensation, damp and mould growth too,” he said.

Calderdale needs 75,000 homes to be retrofitted to help meet climate challenge targets in the coming years, said Coun Patient, who has the housing and climate action portfolio.

“The challenge is mammoth – we know what needs to be done,” he said.

Homes in King Cross, Todmorden and Cornholme would be specifically targeted as they contained households at the highest risk of fuel poverty, Coun Patient told colleagues.

“It’s really good to see some of those specific areas get some of those targeted funds,” he said.

The Warm Homes: Local Grant (WHLG) comes from the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).