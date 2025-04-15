Plans submitted to convert a former Halifax church into 15 flats

By John Greenwood
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
A new company plans to convert a former church into 15 flats.

Proposals to make the change at Ebenezer Methodist Church at St James Road, Halifax, have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

The church has been vacant for many years and was most recently used as a community hall until around 2011, says a supporting statement with the application.

Ebenezer Methodist Church at St James Road, Halifax. Picture: Google Street ViewEbenezer Methodist Church at St James Road, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View
Ebenezer Methodist Church at St James Road, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View

Ossett 1 is a newly formed commercial company which has bought the property recently and wants to change its use by converting it into the apartments.

The chapel was built in 1922 and is described as an “imposing building in an elevated corner junction position between St James Road and Pellon Lane.”

It was built by John William Standeven in memory of his mother Charlotte, according to the statement.

The church is not listed and it is not designated as a heritage asset, although it is within a town centre conservation area.

But the aim is to keep many of its features, according to the application.

“Many of the existing external features will be respected and retained.

“There is no heritage feature within the internal church building, so the change of use will not cause any harm to the heritage,” it says.

The development will adapt an empty church property and give it a new lease of life, say the applicants.

The application – number 25/00353/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

Recently, the adjacent Gathering Place has been granted permission to change use of a church hall and meeting rooms to mixed use including support and treatment rooms, a community cafe, and accommodation.

