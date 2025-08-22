Bank holiday warning: Yorkshire Water issues reservoir safety warning ahead of the Bank Holiday

Yorkshire Water issues reservoir safety warning ahead of the Bank Holiday.

Reservoirs may look calm and tempting for a swim, but Yorkshire Water has stressed how it’s important not to take the risk entering any open body of water.

Reservoirs can pose a risk to life through cold water shock, operational equipment under the water, sudden drops, hidden currents and other new dangers as water levels are lower than usual.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Sadly, we’ve seen incidents this year in Yorkshire where people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water.

"We’d advise sticking to the walking routes on public footpaths and don’t be tempted to go for a dip in the shallows or walk on the exposed embankment and structures, as there can be risks of sinking mud.”

Reservoirs with particularly low levels of water, due to the ongoing dry weather, also pose a new danger.

Baitings is notable for its sunken bridge, which should not be crossed, and Thruscross hides the submerged village of West End, which is visible when water levels drop but should be viewed from a distance and not approached.

Several Yorkshire Water reservoirs have tenanted clubs who offer safe water sports such as sailing and windsurfing.

Watersports of any kind are not authorised at any Yorkshire Water reservoir unless carried out through one of these clubs.

A full list of reservoirs can be found at yorkshirewater.com/things-to-do/reservoirs where any authorised fishing or water sport clubs and organisations are listed.

Visitors should call 999 if they see someone in trouble in the water and there's a risk to life. Fire Service crews are trained and equipped to deal with such incidents.