Bid to quash environmental permit for Calderdale incinerator site after legal challenge

In February 2021, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet was required to make a decision on the outcome of the application from Calder Valley Skip Hire for an environmental permit to operate a small waste incinerator plant at Belmont Industrial Estate in Sowerby Bridge.

Following the decision, a legal application was made by an individual on behalf of a local campaign group. This set out to quash the permit, challenging the process by which it was granted.

The Council has accepted the application and has now contacted the applicant of the legal challenge to seek agreement to a quashing order.

Belmont Industrial Estate in Sowerby Bridge.

If this process is accepted by the applicant, the environmental permit would be withdrawn.

In this circumstance, Calder Valley Skip Hire would have the option to reapply, in which case the process to consider the permit would begin again.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “Following a legal challenge, the Council is now seeking agreement with the claimant to quash the decision to grant an environmental permit for a waste incinerator at the Belmont Industrial Estate in Sowerby Bridge.

“We know there has always been strong local feeling around this application and it has also been a challenging process for Cabinet. We have now agreed the application submitted on behalf of local campaigners for review should be accepted and we’ve contacted the applicant to agree next steps.”