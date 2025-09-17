Brighouse town centre parklets move to new homes at Rastrick Juniors Football Club and Rastrick Bowling Club

Two Brighouse parklets have moved to new homes.

The temporary parklets were removed from Brighouse town centre so the construction of the new market could take place.

The decked areas, with benches, plants and trees, were moved from the Bethel Street car park on the canalside last year with community groups invited to express an interest in taking on the parklets.

Bowling Club - from left to right: Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport; Eddie Baikie, President of Rastrick Bowling and Social Club; David Whitehead, Co-Chair of Brighouse Town Deal Board; Amanda Caldwell, Chair of Rastrick Big Local; Paul McRae, Assistant Project Manager at Calderdale Council; Janet Holroyd, Secretary of Rastrick Bowling and Social Club.

Installed in 2021, they were part of accelerator funding from UK Government aimed at bringing benefits to Brighouse ahead of the main £19.1 million Town Deal investment.

Community groups were offered the chance to send in proposals of how they would use the parklets, which were then assessed by Brighouse Town Deal Board.

One is now located at Rastrick Juniors Football Club on Carr Green Lane, while the other is at Rastrick Bowling Club at Toothill Bank.

David Whitehead, Co-Chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “Brighouse’s parklets played an important role as a space for people to sit, meet and enjoy in the heart of our town centre.

Rastrick Bowling Club at Toothill Bank.

"I’m delighted they will now continue to play a role in our community where people can do the same at the Junior Football Club and the Bowling Club.

“For the players, parents, volunteers, spectators and many more people – both from our area and visiting from elsewhere – I hope the benefits the parklets bring are enjoyed for many years to come.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The parklets were a temporary feature to bring benefits to Brighouse ahead of the transformation work taking place as part of the £19million Town Deal.

“It’s great that local people, plus those visiting from across Calderdale and beyond, can continue to benefit from these, enhancing facilities for our local groups at their heart of their communities.”

Eddie Baikie, President of Rastrick Bowling and Social club, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who’s helped with the parklet installation, including Calderdale Council and Rastrick Big Local.

"The parklet greatly enhances our facility, providing extra outdoor seating for members, visitors and family.

"We continue to see our club thriving as a local community hub which is available to all, facilitated by the investment by Rastrick Big Local.”