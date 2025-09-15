Who is playing Live at The Piece Hall 2026: Second name announced for gig in Halifax

Explosive indie rockers The K’s are returning to Halifax next summer for their first headline show at The Piece Hall.

The Earlestown band – whose sensational second album Pretty On The Internet topped the UK charts last month – are no strangers to The Piece Hall having previously opened the show for such greats as Blondie and James at the historic Halifax venue.

They are set to return as headliners in their own right next summer for a massive show on Saturday, August 8.

The Smashing Pumpkins at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

The K’s frontman Jamie Boyle said: “The Piece Hall – what a venue. We can't wait to be back, it’s going to be some night!”

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 19 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “The K’s are one of the most talked about bands right now – from sold out tours to topping the UK album charts – and we have welcomed them on stage here in our iconic courtyard no fewer than four times supporting the likes of Blondie and James.

“We are delighted the lads will back here next summer for their very first headline show – they truly deserve to be topping the bill at The Piece Hall. It’s going to be a great night!”

The K’s – Jamie Boyle (vocals/guitar), Ryan Breslin (guitar), Dexter Baker (bass) and Nathan Peers (drums).

The K's burst onto the scene last year with their debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? It became the UK's second biggest debut LP of 2024.

After a string of incendiary live performances around Europe, they returned in August with their highly-anticipated follow up album, Pretty On The Internet, which went straight to Number 1 in the Official Album Charts on the week of its release.

The K’s have been storming through 2025 with a string of major live moments – from a breakout debut US performance at SXSW in Texas and headlining Rolling Stone’s ‘Future of UK Music’ at SXSW London, Kendal Calling Festival as well as two sold-out shows with James at The Piece Hall back in June.

The K’s join David Gray and special guests The Divine Comedy among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.