Burst water main leaves Calderdale residents with no water and low pressure

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Some HX6 residents are experiencing no water or low water pressure due to a burst main.

The burst water main is around Hubberton Green near Sowerby Bridge and Yorkshire Water is on-site working to restore supplies.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.

Related topics:CalderdaleYorkshire WaterSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice