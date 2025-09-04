Burst water main leaves HX7 residents with no water and low pressure

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:09 BST
Some HX7 residents are experiencing no water or low water pressure due to a burst main.

The burst water main is at Blackshaw Head and Yorkshire Water is aware of the issue.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main. We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

