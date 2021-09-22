Calder Valley Community Land Trust appoints its first Executive Manager

Paul Brannigan

Paul has long experience of working in senior positions in the social economy locally, having been the CEO of the pioneering doorstep recycling social enterprise Kerbside Calderdale which (in the period before recycling was undertaken by the local authority) collected recycling from 25,000 households.

More recently he has been Enterprise Manager for the Elland-based social business Project Colt, a furniture recycling project which also helps vulnerable adults back into employment.

The CLT is a charitable community benefit society, with over 250 people as members. It owns affordable housing to rent in Todmorden, holds the Fielden Hall in Todmorden on behalf of the community, and is finalising negotiations to taking over Hebden Bridge’s former signal box as a heritage centre.

Paul’s appointment represents an important moment of transition for the Community Land Trust, which has up to now been entirely volunteer-led.

Simon Brearley, Chair of Calder Valley Community Land Trust, said: “We’ve already demonstrated what can be achieved by bottom-up community-led housing initiatives in the upper Calder Valley.

"We believe that the CLT can do much more to strengthen our communities in the years ahead, and we’re extremely pleased that Paul will be joining us, to help us make the most of the opportunities.”

Paul Brannigan said: “The achievements of the dedicated volunteers of the Community Land Trust are inspiring to me. I look forward to supporting the CLT to create more affordable quality housing for people in our community and to being creative in meeting needs not met by traditional housing providers.”

Paul already knows the CLT’s work well, having lived half way between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge for many years.

The CLT has been supported in its work by the recent £85,000 grant over three years from The National Lottery Community Fund, which is enabling the organisation to take this big step forward in its development.