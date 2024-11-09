Calderdale Council will be a partner in a new service to deliver waste and recycling services in the borough.

Senior Calderdale councillors have approved multi-million pound plans to enter into a joint partnership to deliver the services.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet’s decision was made without public and media present – exempted from the item on grounds it involved discussion of council financial and business affairs – though opposition councillors attending were allowed to remain in the meeting.

Councillors were told more control and increased flexibility the partnership offers will allow the council to get best value for money and offer a good service.

It will involve the council buying new vehicles for use by the joint venture company as the most cost-effective way forward, council officers wrote.

An initial eight year partnership – with options to extend for a further eight years beyond that – with the Norse Group, described as the largest local authority trading company in the UK, will now be developed.

The waste and recycling fleet will be fully managed by the company.

The revenue implications of the cost of waste and recycling vehicles at £7m is estimated to be £1.3m per annum when spread over the life of the asset, senior councillors were told.

There would be “significant mobilisation costs” incurred in the first year, although these would be paid back over the first five years of the arrangement, said briefing papers which are available to the public, though appendixes detailing the finances are not.

If the service turns a profit, a profit share arrangement of 67 per cent to Norse and 33 per cent to the council has been proposed by Norse.

Since 2015, waste operator Suez has provided the service, with a two year extension on the contract ending on July 31, 2026.

Councillors were told the joint partnership will be a more affordable solution than outsourcing the whole operation, as is done currently, or bringing the whole operation “in-house”.

