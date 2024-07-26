Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council is buying a new fleet of bin wagons at a cost of £3m.

A majority of members at a meeting of the full council agreed to add the sum to its capital spending programme, in line with cabinet recommendations.

Councillors had heard previously the existing fleet is nearing the end of its life and buying new vehicles itself will give the council flexibility to operate services – soon likely to come under more direct control.

The council will have to borrow the money – councils can usually do this at special rates – to buy the 13-strong fleet.

The council will buy a new fleet of bin wagons

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn), who had questioned the decision when cabinet approved it earlier in the month, said he still wanted to know how the wagons would be funded – from borrowing, taxing or cutting services.

He wanted to know if other options, such as leasing, and impact on cost buying wagons would have on issues ranging from maintenance to insurance had been explored.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said he understood vehicles needed replacing but too has concerns about the figures.

But cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said the ageing fleet was expensive to repair, other options had been explored and the reasoning given behind the recommendation to buy set out clearly in the available briefing papers.

Coun Silvia Dacre

Currently contractor Suez owns the vehicles which undertake the council’s waste and recycling rounds, and buying rather than refurbishing existing vehicles or hiring new ones was the preferred option – improving reliability of service for residents, cabinet members were told previously.

It will also bring environmental benefits as older vehicles impact on clean air.

Service provision is likely to change soon and options after 2026 when the contract with Suez runs out include the council partnering with another organisation to operate them.

Buying the vehicles itself as opposed to repairing existing ones or leasing ones was the best value for money, and the council would have leeway to buy vehicles to specifically cope with some of Calderdale’s difficult terrain, councillors had been told.