Calderdale Council is being asked to share its views on controversial plans for a huge new wind farm.

If approved, the project would seek grid connection points as far afield as Bradford, Leeds and Rochdale.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd wants to install 41 of the turbines – which opponents of the scheme say would each be bigger than Blackpool Tower – on 2.352 hectares or moorland at Walshaw Moor above Hebden Bridge.

The company estimates that if it is given permission, the turbines and infrastructure - including some new roads – would take 30 months to construct.

"Cable corridors" and connection points for energy produced by Calderdale Energy Park, if it is given permission to develop the giant wind farm, would stretch to Rochdale, Bradford and Leeds, according to the Energy Impact Assessment with the scheme

It estimates the wind farm would be operational from 2031 for 35 years before being decommissioned.

The company says Calderdale Energy Park would be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 250,000 homes, helping meet the country’s energy needs.

But opponents of the scheme are extremely concerned about potential impacts it might have on protective peatland and the moorland habitat and impacting visually, including on “Bronte country”.

Calderdale Wind Farm’s application seeking an order granting it development consent for Calderdale Energy Park is currently at pre-application stage.

The project falls into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project category – meaning the Government will make the final decision through the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Although Calderdale Council will not determine the application – the Governement will – the council is a consultee.

The letter from the planning inspectorate informing the council of its consultee status, and a copy of a 577-page Environmental Impact Statement the company has published, can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website, number 25/06014/EIA.

The document shows as yet unidentified “points of connection” to the grid will need to be sought “routed to avoid properties”, with “cable corridors” likely to be in the Rochdale area to the west and Bradford West to the east, with connection from there to a new substation at Leeds North also proposed.

It also indicates the project would require a Battery Energy Storage System compound and a substation, both at locations yet to be identified.