Bins left overflowing after council staff were off sick caused an ‘appalling’ smell at a Calderdale park.

Greetland and Stainland ward councillor Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem) told council staff she would clear them out herself if their teams did not do so by the afternoon of her follow-up call.

She reported the incidences at Clay House Park in West Vale, first on June 18 and then with a follow-up call on June 20.

Calderdale Council cabinet members heard budget-enforced staffing levels, coupled with staff absences were the issue, and said measures were being put in place to alleviate problems.

Councillor Christine Prashad

These include bigger bins but issues can still arise unexpectedly when an absence, for example for sickness, is unplanned.

Coun Prashad said the bins at the park’s car park were overflowing on a very hot and very busy day at Clay House.

“The bin in the park was less than six metres from the children’s play area and was a real health hazard.

“There were fast food containers, bottles and dog waste bags piled on top and around both sides of the bins,” she said.

Clay House Park at West Vale.

Coun Prashad said she was “dismayed” that two days later it was still not cleared and told staff in her second call she would clear it herself if it was not done by that afternoon.

“By this time the situation with the waste had deteriorated considerably as the smell was appalling,” she said.

The waste was finally cleared that afternoon by teams but she wanted to know what arrangements were put in place to ensure continuity of the service during absences.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said cuts to funding the council received from Government over the last decade resulted in a stretched service.

“We now have only 18 staff who cover 16 rounds over 140 square miles and empty a thousand bins a week,” she said.

To counter pressures, rolling out bigger bins to busier areas was under way following a pilot scheme at Albert Promenade and Skircoat Moor in Halifax, with such bins due later in the year at Shibden Park, Queens Road and King Cross.

It is hoped they will be rolled out to further parts of the borough after that.