Calderdale Council planning applications: Halifax probation centre can be turned into 36 new flats say planning committee despite objections
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents who were objecting to MRM Group (Halifax) Ltd’s proposals for the Spring Hall Lane building were concerned about changes to the site including re-siting the access to it.
Calderdale Council planning committee members had questions to ask about the development, which will see it converted into 27 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom flats.
Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) and Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) asked questions about access and exit points on the building, particularly how these might affect disabled residents.
Questions about residents’ concerns over potential noise and moving the access from to were asked by Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden), who said the new access point was “something of a hot spot” and would also see a tree removed.
The proposal is to move it from Gibbet Street to Gibraltar Road.
These echoed concerns from objectors – 14 letters of objection including an 18-strong petition and from ward Councillor Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park).
An objector told councillors the area was already congested and residents were worried about increases in traffic, with congestion and accidents already a problem, in an area with a school and homes nearby and a bus stop being near the proposed new access.
Petition signatories were actually closer to 100, he said.
But Chloe Parmenter, of agents for the application Urbana, said the current access was not in a very safe spot and the new one would be an improvement.
A landscaping planning condition would compensate for the tree’s loss, she said.
Ms Parmenter said the application retained the building in its entirety and was providing homes on a brownfield site, helping meet Calderdale’s housing needs.
Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) asked about fire exit points but officers said these were matters for building control rather than planning.
The three-storey mid-20th century commercial building was most recently occupied by the Yorkshire Probation Service.
After an hour of debate, councillors agreed to support officers’ recommendation that the plans be approved.
If you have a story to share, email [email protected].