Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former probation centre office in Halifax can be converted into 36 flats, planning councillors have agreed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents who were objecting to MRM Group (Halifax) Ltd’s proposals for the Spring Hall Lane building were concerned about changes to the site including re-siting the access to it.

Calderdale Council planning committee members had questions to ask about the development, which will see it converted into 27 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) and Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) asked questions about access and exit points on the building, particularly how these might affect disabled residents.

The office building at Spring Hall Lane has most recently been used by West Yorkshire Probation Service.

Questions about residents’ concerns over potential noise and moving the access from to were asked by Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden), who said the new access point was “something of a hot spot” and would also see a tree removed.

The proposal is to move it from Gibbet Street to Gibraltar Road.

These echoed concerns from objectors – 14 letters of objection including an 18-strong petition and from ward Councillor Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An objector told councillors the area was already congested and residents were worried about increases in traffic, with congestion and accidents already a problem, in an area with a school and homes nearby and a bus stop being near the proposed new access.

Petition signatories were actually closer to 100, he said.

But Chloe Parmenter, of agents for the application Urbana, said the current access was not in a very safe spot and the new one would be an improvement.

A landscaping planning condition would compensate for the tree’s loss, she said.

Ms Parmenter said the application retained the building in its entirety and was providing homes on a brownfield site, helping meet Calderdale’s housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) asked about fire exit points but officers said these were matters for building control rather than planning.

The three-storey mid-20th century commercial building was most recently occupied by the Yorkshire Probation Service.

After an hour of debate, councillors agreed to support officers’ recommendation that the plans be approved.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].